Woman drying clothes electrocuted in Suryapet

Suryapet: A woman who was drying clothes on an iron wire electrocuted at Gujjaluru village of Chivvemla mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Gunuganti Madhavi (28). The married woman, who was drying washed clothes on the iron wire in her house, died of electrocution when the wire came in contact with a live electric wire.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11 am. The insulation of the service wire of the electricity connection to the house was worn out in a patch and this part came in contact with the clothes drying wire, police said.

The body of the victim has been shifted to area hospital at Suryapet for post-mortem.