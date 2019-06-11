Woman duped of Rs 53,000 through OLX ad

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly cheated a woman on a pretext of selling used scooter on OLX here on Monday. She was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 53,000.

The woman identified as Sai Abhinaya said she and her sister had liked a scooter priced at Rs 53,000 on the popular marketing site and contacted the user who posted the advertisement.

“The unidentified caller, who spoke in Hindi, had on a pretext of registration fee and other expenditure collected the money in installments,” Abhinaya said.

Abhinaya’s family grew suspicious when the person kept demanding for more money and approached the Cyberabad Cybercrime police.

“We submitted a petition with the cybercrime police. They are examining it. They assured to trace the user at the earliest. A case is yet to be booked,” she added.