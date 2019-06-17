Woman dupes jobless youth in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Mancherial: A bunch of youngsters and a woman on Monday submitted a petition to Mancherial DCP Rakshita K Murthy, alleging that a woman had cheated them by promising various jobs with government residential schools. They accused that the woman took Rs 2 lakh to 5 lakh from each person.

Ramtenki Thirupathi, one of the victims, told ‘Telangana Today’ that a 50-year old woman, Thakur Sumalatha, resident of Bellampalli town, had ‘deceived’ them by promising job opportunities with the residential schools across Mancherial district. “We submitted a representation to the DCP who told us she would instruct the local Inspector to book a case against her and probe the job scandal,” he added.

An autorickshaw driver of Bellampalli town, Thirupathi stated that Sumalatha had won their trust by posing as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayam of Thandur and claimed that she had contacts with top bureaucrats. He lamented that he alone had given nearly Rs 10 lakh to her believing that she would provide employment to his sister and brother.

The youngster stated that she had collected huge amounts from 132 jobless persons including many women belonging to several parts of erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts. He stated that the value of the scandal would be around Rs 4 crore. He declared that they would launch a fight by forming an association and by approaching top police officers and courts, seeking justice.

The youngsters charged that she was not responding to their phone calls, nor returning the amount they gave to her. They said that she had taken the cash in the form of borrowing and promised to pay monthly interest by signing in promissory notes and bonds. They added that she had sent notices of Insolvency Proceedings to them by approaching a civil court in Mancherial.

