Woman dupes man from Karimnagar, flees to Australia

18 May 2024

Karimnagar: A woman allegedly duped a man in the name of love and fled to Australia with Rs.17 lakh in Thimmapur. The incident came to light when the victim’s father lodged a complaint with LMD police on Friday.

According to the police, a resident of Thimmapur mandal, Madana Nagaraju, had gone to Isha foundation in Coimbatore last year to learn yoga where he became friends with one Kamala Sandhya Priyanka from Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

After some time, she left for Australia and asked Nagaraju to send Rs.1 lakh for her to return to India to marry him. He transferred Rs.1 lakh to the bank account of one T Srinivasa Rao through an UPI app.

She came to Thimmapur and tried to stay along with Nagaraju at his residence. However, his father Mallaiah refused to let Priyanka stay at his home before marriage. However, both stayed in a rented house in Thimmapur.

Nagaraju got Rs.16 lakh as he withdrew his share from a private hospital. Priyanka allegedly transferred the amount to her sister’s bank account.

Later, she took Nagaraju to Visakhapatnam on the pretext of purchasing gold.

After three months, she went to Australia and started demanding more money. She also reportedly insistedly that Nagaraju transfer his share of ancestral land onto his name if he wanted to marry her. Nagaraju then started mounting pressure on his family members for property.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mallaiah, LMD police registered a case and began investigation.