Woman electrocuted in Hyderabad

Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was electrocuted when she tried to switch on a water pump at her house in Langar Houz early on Sunday.

According to the police, Tulsi Bai (30) tried to switch on the motor to pump water, when she got electrocuted. She was rushed to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. The Langar Houz police registered a case and were investigating.

