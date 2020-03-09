Woman ends life due to domestic violence in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself reportedly due to the harassment by her husband and in-laws at LB Nagar on Sunday night.

The woman, identified as Arshiya Begum (28), was married to Shaik Ibrahim (30) in March 2017 and the couple was living at NTR Nagar along with their two daughters.

On Sunday night, Arshiya hanged herself to the ceiling fan in her house using a scarf. Her family members who noticed it alerted the police who reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Her parents told the police that Ibrahim and his parents were harassing and torturing Arshiya following which she slipped into depression and ended her life. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter