Woman ends life in hostel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman, who was working as a marketing executive, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in her hostel room in Rajarajeswari Nagar colony in Kondapur here on Monday night. She is suspected to have been depressed over her personal problems.

The victim, Monika Rao, a native of Gurgaon in Haryana, came to Hyderabad in 2015 for education, after which she started working here. According to the police, Rao was sharing a room in the women’s hostel with two others.

Her roommates found her hanging from a dupatta from the ceiling fan in the room. The roommates called the ambulance, but the ambulance staff confirmed that she had died by then. The Gachibowli police booked a case and are investigating. No suicide note was found from the spot.

