Woman ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: A housewife hanged herself to death at her house reportedly due to family issues on Wednesday night at.

According to the police, K Saraswathi (30) was married to K Sanjay, of Afzalsagar in Mallepally under Habeebnagar police station area. The couple were married around 10 years ago and have three children.

The family members of woman told the police that Sanjay was maintaining relationship with another woman and often harassed Saraswathi on some or other pretext. “On Wednesday night Sanjay quarrelled with Saraswathi when she raised objection to his activities. Depressed over the frequent quarrels, the woman hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house,” Habeebnagar police said.

Sanjay who noticed it in the morning informed the police about it who removed the body and shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A post-mortem examination was conducted and body handed over to the family for final rites.

