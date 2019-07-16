Woman ends life in Hyderabad over husband’s harassment

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: A private school teacher died, while her son is critical as a result of what is believed to be a suicide bid at Parsigutta in Chilkalguda here on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the woman ended her life by consuming poison due to alleged harassment from her husband. Though her children too were allegedly made to consume the same poison, one of them survived while the other is in a critical condition.

The woman, identified as V Anjali (28), working as a teacher in a local private school, was married to Prasad, a carpenter and the couple had two children aged 10 and eight.

According to the Chilkalguda police, Prasad had stopped working and was staying at home apart from harassing Anjali for the last few days. Unable to take further harassment, she mixed an unknown poisonous substance in fruit juice and gave it to the children and later consumed it herself.

“Their elder son started vomiting and after washing his mouth, ran downstairs and informed their house owner. Anjali and the younger boy were unconscious when found. While she was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital, the child is being treated,” police said adding that his condition was stated to be critical.

The Chilkalguda police have booked a case of abetment to commit suicide and dowry harassment against Prasad.

