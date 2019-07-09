Woman ends life over dowry harassment in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at Moosapet in Kukatpally here in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, Kasim Bee was married to Mohd Akbar in July 2017 and the couple had a one-year-old son. Her relatives have alleged that Akbar and his parents, Haleema Bee and Khaja Miya, were harassing her for additional dowry.

Akbar’s sisters, Riyana Begum, Asima Begum and Najima Begum, also allegedly harassed Kasim Bee both mentally and physically for additional dowry. The Kukatpally police said Kasim Bee had informed her parents about the harassment, after which elders from both sides held a meeting and worked out a compromise between the couple. Her in-laws too had then promised not to demand additional dowry.

However, on Tuesday around 6 am, Kasim Bee’s family received a call from Haleem Bee informing them that she had committed suicide by hanging herself from an iron rod on the ceiling with a dupatta.

A case of dowry death has been registered and investigation is on, though no arrests have been made yet. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue and was later handed over to the family after autopsy.

