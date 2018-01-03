By | Published: 2:22 pm 2:26 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Dipika Prasad has been selected by ​the ​World Economic Forum (WEF) to take part in its annual meeting ​slated ​to be held ​from January 23 at Davos, Switzerland​.

According to a press release​, Dipika, who is ​the ​co-founder of an urban governance initiative called Lakeer​,​ will be joining over 150 Indian industry leaders and more than 3​,​000 global leaders at Davos. The young entrepreneur is scheduled to speak at Davos on the topic of citizen​ action to build liveable cities as part of a ‘Big Ideas’ session.

Dipika Prasad is the ​c​urator of ​the ​Global Shapers Community in Hyderabad, an initiative of the World Economic Forum. The Community is a youth​-​led organization with 7​,​000 members in 150 countries who are working towards making a positive change in their communities.

The youngster from Hyderabad is one of the four Indian global shapers selected to take part in the WEF at Davos. She was selected in recognition of eight years of her work in using technology to solve social challenges in South Asia and East Africa.

According the press release, Dipika’s focus at Davos will be to highlight the importance of making cities in the developing world, especially in India, more liveable for everyone.

“Every hour, 1800 Indians move to a city to access better opportunities. The pace at which India is transforming into an urban economy is unprecedented and irreversible. Yet our cities are failing us on every metric of quality of life. I think Hyderabad is the last liveable metropolis left in India but we need to act now and act together to keep it that way,” she said.