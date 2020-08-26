Woman falls into elevator shaft, dies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: A woman slipped and fell to her death in an elevator shaft at Nizampet in Bachupally here on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Renuka, a domestic help from Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Nizampet. Renuka lost her parents and was staying with her elder brother Chinna and was working at the house of a software professional in Prashanthi Hills in Nizampet for the last two years.

Late on Monday, Renuka was returning home after work when the mishap occurred. “She was waiting for the lift on the third floor and failed to notice that the lift was still on the first floor. She is suspected to have opened the door on the third floor and stepped inside. She fell into the elevator shaft and suffered grievous injuries,” police said, adding that she was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where she died later while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint from Renuka’s brother, the Bachupally police booked a case and are investigating.

