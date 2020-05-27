Woman falls into open well, dies in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Mahabubabad: A woman labourer died when she fell into a well following a landslide during the construction of a concrete wall for an open well at Bojya thanda on the outskirts of Velikatte village in Thorrur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kunukuntla Nagamma (30), wife of Kumara Swamy of Chinna Vangara village of Pedda Vangara mandal in the district. Search for the body is going on by the police till last reports came in. Four other women workers sustained injuries in the incident.

They were shifted to a private hospital in Thorrur. Police have registered a case and are investigating it.

