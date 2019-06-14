Woman falls to death from fourth floor in Miryalaguda

By | Published: 11:56 am

Nalgonda: A woman died after accidentally falling down from fourth floor of an apartment in Miryalaguda town on Friday morning.

The victim was identified as Repala Lakshmi Swathi, wife of Srinivas, living in 402 flat in Vasavi Nilayam Apartments in Vasavinagar in Miryalaguda. She accidentally fell down from the fourth floor and died on the spot.

Miryalaguda town police rushed to the place and shifted the body of the victim to area hospital for postmortem.

