Woman falls to death in elevator pit near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An elderly woman died after she slipped and fell into the pit of an elevator at a function hall in Rajendranagar late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the victim identified as Kamalamma (69), a resident of Produttur in Kadapa District of Andhra Pradesh came to the function hall to attend a wedding reception on the third floor.

While returning, she is suspected to have opened the door of the elevator while the elevator was still on its way and stepped inside.

She fell into the pit from the third floor and died on the spot. The Rajendranagar police have booked a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.