Woman falls under train while trying to take fallen phone in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An attempt to pick up her smartphone that slipped from her hands and fell inside the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train that she was travelling in proved fatal for a woman at the Begumpet Railway Station here on Wednesday morning.

M. Ashwini, 22, a resident of Sitaphalmandi, who was working in a printing press near the Nature Cure Hospital in Ameerpet, had boarded the MMTS train at Sitaphalmandi railway station to reach her workplace.

As the train reached the Begumpet railway station around 10.15 am, she was preparing to get down the train at the next station at Nature Cure Hospital and reached near the door in the women’s compartment. Suddenly, her mobile phone slipped from her hands and fell on the floor in the compartment.

As she was trying to pick it up, she apparently lost balance with the train suddenly moving from Platform No.Two and she fell down. She got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform, after which she dragged by the train for a few metres along the platform. With her body being severed into two, she died on the spot. With the loco pilot not knowing what was happening, the train left the Begumpet station, leaving behind the severed body on the tracks.

On receiving information, the Nampally railway police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for autopsy.

Nampally Sub-Inspector M. Komoraiah said the woman was identified with the help of phone numbers in the call log in her handset. “With the help of contact details in her phone, we informed her family members about the incident,” he said.

