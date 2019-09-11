Woman farm labourer dies as seven-seater overturns in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Wanaparthy: A woman farm labourer died and six others were severely injured when the seven-seater auto they were travelling in overturned on Wednesday.

About nine farm labourers from Gandhi Nagar locality in Wanaparthy town were on their way to transplant paddy in agricultural fields in Rangapur village of Pebbair mandal in a seven-seater auto.

As the vehicle passed from PJP camp office in Pebbair town, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to which the vehicle overturned.

Kuruvamma (42) died on the spot, while 6 other women labourers sustained severe injuries. All the injured were rushed to Wanaparthy Government Hospital, where they were being treated.

Former MLA G Chinna Reddy visited the government hospital and consoled the family members of Kuruvamma and took stock of the medical condition of the injured from the doctors at the hospital.