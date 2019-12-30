Woman, five children suffocate to death in Ghaziabad fire

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Ghaziabad: A woman and five children died of suffocation after an electrical short-circuit caused a fire in the room they were sleeping in Loni area of Ghaziabad, police said on Monday.

The children were aged between 5 and 12, they said.

The woman, Praveen, 40, and the children were sleeping in the room on the first floor of the three-storey building in Maulana Azad Colony when the incident happened Sunday night.

It came to light Monday morning when other family members got down from the second and third floors to wake the children up for school but did not get a response from inside, told Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Pandey.

All six died of suffocation, Pandey said. Police found electronic appliances gutted and the room filled with smoke.

The children have been identified as Fatima (12), Razia (10), Sahima (8), Abdul Azeem (8), Abdul Ahad (5) died.