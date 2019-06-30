Woman Forest officer thrashed on duty in Kagaznagar

By | Published: 1:22 am

Kagaznagar/Hyderabad: Kumram Bheem-Asifabad Zilla Parishad vice-chairman-elect Koneru Krishna Rao was arrested on Sunday for leading an attack by tribals on Forest Department officials at Sarsala village in Kagaznagar mandal. Chole Anitha, Forest Range Officer (FRO), who led a team to stop the tribals from cultivating on forest lands, suffered a fractured arm and bruises while other officials also sustained injuries in the attack.

The incident, an unsavoury one that saw rapid-fire developments throughout the day, was caught on video and went viral. Subsequently, Krishna Rao, brother of Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa; resigned from the vice-chairman’s post as well as from the ZPTC, two senior police officers were suspended for dereliction of duty by the Director General of Police, and the incident was widely condemned through a barrage of protests.

Anitha, who was initially admitted to the Kagaznagar Government Hospital, was later shifted to KIMS in Hyderabad for better treatment. The Forest Department officials and staff were trying to evict encroachers from a 20-hectare forest land plot set aside for compensatory afforestation for forest areas that were taken for construction of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Soon after the incident, videos of the attack, showing a hapless Anitha pleading with the attackers to stop, and Koneru Krishna and his followers wielding thick sticks, thrashing the officials and damaging tractors, exploded on social media.

This drew swift demands from citizens, opposition parties, associations of different Forest Department officials and Telangana Gazetted Officers Association for action against the attackers, some of them including Koneru Krishna, who could be clearly identified in the videos.

Without losing much time, TRS directed Krishna to immediately quit from his elected posts, a direction he complied with. The district police later arrested him and one of his followers, Burra Pocham, and booked cases against them. TRS working president KT Rama Rao, describing the incident as “atrocious,” said nobody was above the law.

In the evening, DGP M Mahender Reddy announced the suspension of Kagaznagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer P Sambaiah and Kagaznagar Rural Police Station Inspector Venkatesham for dereliction of duty and not preventing the attack despite a police posse accompanying the Forest Department staff.

The incident unfolded on Sunday morning when Anitha, accompanied by her team of officials and staff, and a group of some 30 policemen — including a sub-inspector, some of them armed with guns — went to Sarsala village to evict the alleged encroachers from the Kadamba and Kadamba extension-X forest beats.

The Forest Department staff had two tractors with them with which they attempted to plough the occupied forest plot and prepare it for planting saplings later as part of Kaleshwaram irrigation project’s compensatory afforestation programme.

But, as news of the action spread, villagers rushed to the scene and tried to block the officials. According to the incident report submitted to the Forest Department by Forest Divisional Officer of Kagaznagar, Raja Ramanna Reddy, Krishna and a mob of villagers attacked the department staff. The senior Forest official also named Konappa, saying, “The local public representative, MLA Koneru Konappa, of Sirpur constituency and villagers with the malafide intention to occupy the reserve forest lands under the guise of this incident are fabricating the issue and issuing statements to motivate other villagers where the plantation is being taken up under the DFL Kaleshwaram. It is also submitted that the DFL land selected for the compensatory afforestation was the land attempted for encroachment six to seven years ago and at present no crop is being cultivated”.

