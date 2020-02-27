Woman found dead in Hyderabad; family alleges murder

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house at Brahmapuri Colony in Mallapur here on Tuesday night. She is suspected to have committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance.

The woman, Pravalika Reddy had a love marriage with P Satish Reddy, a resident of Mallapur in 2017. The couple stayed with Satish’s family after their marriage.

Police said Pravalika was harassed by her husband and in-laws both mentally and physically for additional dowry. She was found dead in her bedroom and her family alleged she was murdered by her husband and in-laws.

The Nacharam police booked a case and are investigating. Officials said based on further investigation and autopsy report, action will be taken.

