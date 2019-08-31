Woman found dead in lake in Sangareddy

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Sangareddy: A 55-year-old woman was found dead in a lake at Mallepally village of Kondapur Mandal on Saturday. The deceased identified as Nadiminti Anthamma, a native of neighbouring Gollapally village, left her house on Friday and her body was found floating in the lake. The body was shifted to Government Hospital, Sangareddy for postmortem.

