Woman found dead in Nagarjuna Sagar

By | Published: 12:08 am

Nalgonda: A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in the forest area near Shivam hotel at Nagarjuna Sagar late on Thursday evening. The victim was identified as K Priyanka, a married woman, and native of Hill Colony at Nagarjuna Sagar.

Priyanka was married to Sharath Reddy, a native of Peddagudem village of Peddavoora here four years ago. The couple arrived at her parents’ house at Hill Colony yesterday and left on Wednesday saying they were going to their native place.

On Thursday evening, locals found the woman dead in the forest area and alerted the police. It is suspected that Priyanka’s husband may have killed her by smashing her head with a stone.

Vijaypuri town Sub-Inspector Srinaiah said preliminary inquiry points fingers at the husband. Based on the complaints lodged by Priyanka’s parents, a case was filed and investigation was taken up. Sharath Reddy would be arrested soon, he added.

The body was shifted to Kamala Nehru Hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar for postmortem.