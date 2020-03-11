Woman found dead in palm oil farm in Khammam

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Khammam: A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a palm oil farm at Ayyagaripet of Sathupalli mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Panthangi Vani (24), a resident of Kakarlapalli village of Khammam mandal. It is learnt that the woman was working at a super market in Sathupalli town by commuting from her village.

On Tuesday evening, she left the super market after work, but did not reach home. Her husband Srinivasa Rao lodged a complaint with the local police about her missing.

The police, who were searching for the woman, received information about a woman’s body at the palm oil farm. Police rushed to the spot and found some injuries on her body. They also noticed some hair in her hand.

It is suspected that the woman may have been strangled to death using her duppatta. Police shifted the dead body to government hospital at Sathupalli and launched investigation.

