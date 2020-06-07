Woman found dead in well in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a water well at Gundlapally village in Medchal on the city outskirts here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Anitha (30), a married woman from Jiyaguda in Kulsumpura. According to the police, Anitha went missing on Thursday from her home.

She left for work but as she did not return till night, her family members after searching for her approached the Kulsumpura police. Based on a complaint, a missing case was booked and while the investigation was on, the local residents of Gundlapally found her body.

The Medchal police reached the spot after being alerted by the villagers and retrieved the body from the well. There were no external injuries or visible signs of physical assault and the police is yet to conclude if it was a suicide or a murder.

“Though preliminary investigation does not indicate she was murdered, we are awaiting the autopsy report,” the police said. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .