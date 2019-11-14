Woman found dead with throat slit open in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old woman was found murdered, with her throat slit open, in a secluded place in Kuntloor of Hayathnagar here on Wednesday.

The woman was Bethamma alias Lingamma, a labourer from Yararam village, Jogipet mandal of Sangareddy district. According to the police, Lingamma is suspected to have been murdered about two days ago and the local villagers sensed a foul smell emanating from the bushes on Wednesday morning. When checked, they found the decomposed body.

The Hayathnagar police examined the spot along with the CLUES team and dog squad. LB Nagar Zone DCP Sunpreet Singh too visited the crime spot and is supervising the investigation. The police, who have booked a case of murder, are investigating if she was murdered on the spot or killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the spot. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

