Hyderabad: A woman was found hanging in her house at Ramanthapur in Uppal here on Saturday. She was suspected to have committed suicide, police said.

Police said Nirmala (45) was found hanging from the ceiling in her bedroom by her family in the morning. The Uppal police said there was no suicide note found. The reason for suicide was yet to be known, they added.

A case was booked and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.