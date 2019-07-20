Woman found murdered on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman was found murdered in a secluded place at Kindibasti in Medchal here on Saturday afternoon. She is suspected to have been attacked with a boulder.

Police said the woman, aged in her late thirties, appeared to be a construction worker, who could have been brought to the secluded place amidst bushes and killed late night on Friday.

The locals noticed the body and informed the Medchal police, who are investigating.

