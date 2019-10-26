Woman gangraped in Narsingi, one held

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at Puppalaguda in Narsingi on Friday.

The men who are yet to be identified apparently kidnapped her and took to a secluded place, where she was sexually exploited. When she resisted and tried to raise an alarm, they gagged her mouth. The victim, a construction worker from Narsingi however managed to escape from their clutches and came out running on the road shouting for help. The local residents rushed to her rescue.

Based on a complaint, the Narsingi police booked a case and are investigating. One suspect was taken into custody. Efforts are on to nab two others who are absconding.