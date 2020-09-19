Woman goes missing from nursing home in Chennur

Chennur Sub-Inspector Victor said Dada Manasa disappeared from the private hospital on Tuesday after delivering a baby boy on September 13.

Mancherial: The happiness of a man becoming a father after a long wait of 15 years vanished within three days when his wife went missing from a private nursing home in Chennur town after the delivery. She has been missing for the past two days now. The husband lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday evening who registered a missing case.

Chennur Sub-Inspector Victor said Dada Manasa disappeared from the private hospital on Tuesday after delivering a baby boy on September 13. Police pressed a dog squad to trace her out but were not successful till Friday evening.

She is a native of Nagapur village in Chennur mandal and her husband, Ramesh, is an auto rickshaw driver.

Meanwhile, about 200 friends scanned the surroundings of Nagapur and neighboring villages on Thursday night. Manasa conceived after a gap of 15 years of her marriage. She, however, was mentally disturbed after the delivery and went missing.

Ramesh’s brother Odelu said the infant was being taken care of by his wife. He requested the public to contact 96405 68727 if they spot Manasa.

