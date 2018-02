By | Published: 12:48 am 1:25 am

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman went missing from her house in Chandrayangutta on Sunday. Police booked a kidnap case and detained a youth early on Monday.

According to the Chandrayangutta police, Tabasmi Begum’s phone was still on and she was suspected to be traveling. They suspect a love affair and family issues as reasons for her missing. Officials said the case was being probed in all possible angles.