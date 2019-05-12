Woman hangs herself in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide by hanging herself allegedly due to the harassment of her husband and in-laws at Malkajigiri on Sunday.

According to the police, Sunitha married Akash 14 years ago and the couple had two children aged 12 years and 10 years. They resided at Malkajgiri Hanumanpet.

However, for last few months Akash was harassing Sunitha by demanding divorce saying he wanted to marry another woman. Akash’s parents too allegedly joined him and wanted Sunitha to give divorce.

Depressed over it Sunitha went to her mother’s place and hanged herself to the ceiling fan using a scarf, said Malkajgiri police. Her family members who noticed it informed the police.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under Section 498A and 306 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code against Akash and his parents. Investigation is going on, the police said.

