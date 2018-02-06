Woman hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Himagiri Nagar under the Narsingi police station limits here on Tuesday.

The woman, SK Shaheen, daughter of Khadar Basha, was working with an NGO apart from doing the final year of a BA course in distance mode, said B Nagi Reddy, Sub-Inspector, Narsingi.

On Tuesday, Shaheen took the extreme step when her parents were away. “They left around 8.30 am and came back at 2.30 pm. They found their daughter’s body hanging from the ceiling,” the SI said, adding that the reason was suspected to be due to ailments that were affecting her.

Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, the police booked a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Further investigation is on.