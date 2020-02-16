Woman hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Hyderabad: A woman hanged herself to death at her house in Nacharam after her husband scolded her for speaking with other men.

According to the police, K Pratibha (32) was married to Bhargav Ram and the couple lived in Mallapur in Nacharam. On Saturday night, Bhargav Ram reportedly scolded his wife for speaking with other men in the colony. “Pratibha was upset after her husband scolded him. She hanged herself to death in a room in the house,” said Nacharam police. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the Nacharam police who took up investigation.

