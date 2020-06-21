Woman hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: A housewife committed suicide by hanging herself in Langer Houz due to personal issues, police said. P Rani (35), wife of Venkatramana, was married in 2010 and lived along with her husband at Bapu Ghat area in Langer Houz police station limits.

On June 19, Rani hanged herself at her house and on noticing it, her relatives shifted her to OGH where she died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night, the police said.

Rani’s family members told the police that the couple did not have children and she was depressed over it and might have ended her life. A case was registered by the Langer Houz police and investigation is on.

