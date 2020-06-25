Woman hangs self in Medchal

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: Depressed over ill health, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself in Vinayak Nagar in Medchal here on Wednesday midnight.

According to the police, B.Navitha (38) was suffering from ill health and despite treatments was showing no improvement leading to her depression.

On Wednesday night, while her husband was asleep, Navitha committed suicide by hanging herself from the ventilator in the bathroom.

Shankar, who woke up later found her hanging and tried to shift her to the hospital, but she had died by then.

The Medchal police are investigating.

