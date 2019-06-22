Woman held for cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime Police arrested a woman from Bengaluru on charges of impersonating Sridevi Tummala, the producer/director of ETV channel here on Saturday.

The suspect had created a fake profile on Facebook and allegedly tarnished reputation of the organization, apart from cheating aspiring actors after promising roles.

Police said the suspect, Y Sreelatha alias Sridevi alias Sushmitha (33), a resident of Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, was residing in Bengaluru Rural. She had created a fake profile of Sridevi Tummala on Facebook in July 2018 and sent friend requests to many TV artists and aspiring actors. She chatted with them regularly posing as Sridevi.

“When the aspiring artists contacted her on Facebook, she promised them roles in daily soap operas and movies and collected money from them,” police said.

Last September, she lured Vamshi, an aspiring actor, promising a role and cheated him of Rs 50,000. Recently, she cheated one Kranthi Kumar of Manikonda and collected Rs 6 lakh from him.

Based on a complaint lodged by BVR Murthy, Chief Manager, Eenadu Television Private Limited, a case of cheating under sections of the Information Technology Act was booked. Based on technical evidence, Sreelatha was arrested from Bengaluru.

She was earlier arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police in a matrimonial fraud case in 2017.