Woman held for duping SBI of Rs 6 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman who duped a State Bank of India branch of Rs 6.02 crore by submitting fake documents was arrested by the Detective Department of the Hyderabad police on Thursday.

Ravula Srilatha (44) of Rajendranagar had submitted fake documents pertaining to a property and obtained a cash credit loan of Rs 3.02 crore. When she failed to repay the loan, bank officials tried to auction off the property and started the recovery process when they came to know that she had submitted fake documents. She had also obtained another loan of Rs 3 crore from the same bank by submitting fictitious documents pertaining to another property.

On a complaint from the bank officials, the police registered two cases and arrested Srilatha, who was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

