Woman held for eliminating son in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a shocking incident, a woman hired a relative for Rs 10,000 to eliminate her alcoholic son at Nazeerpalli village in Jaipur mandal recently. Police came to know of the entire episode when they arrested the two on Thursday, and recovered a car and Rs 5,000 from the relative.

Jaipur ACP G Narender said the accused were Bomma Laxmi, a widow from Avadam village in Mandamarri mandal and a resident of Nazeerpalli village in Jaipur mandal and Raghuvaran, a resident of Mancherial town. They both were detained and produced before the media. The victim was Laxmi’s son Kishor (25), a car driver.

During the course of interrogation, Laxmi confessed to murdering her son, who was continuously harassing her for money to buy liquor. She admitted that she decided to eliminate him as she was unable to bear his torture, and said she promised Raghuvaran Rs 50,000 to kill her son and paid Rs 10,000 as advance.

Raghuvaran said he strangulated Kishore to death using an electric wire in a temple premises in Bheemaram mandal centre on September 18. He later dumped the body in the shrubs on the outskirts of Nazeerpalli to divert the attention of his family members the same day.

Jaipur police registered a case of suspicious death, formed four special teams and began investigations. Narender commended Srirampur Inspector B Koteshwar, Sub-Inspector B Mangilal, Jaipur Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna and Bheemaram SI Sanjeev and members of their teams for solving the mystery behind the murder.

