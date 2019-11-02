Woman held for killing children in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Kanchanbagh police on Friday arrested Syeda Farhat Begum on charges of killing her two children a fortnight ago. She was critically ill and killed them thinking they would be neglected by her husband after her death, police said.

Syeda (35), wife of Mohd Abdul Rahim, on the night of October 26 allegedly killed their two children Neha Jabeen (15) and Mohd Abdul Aziz (14) by giving them sleeping pills, injecting insulin and then smothering them to death.

“She was mentally disturbed and was continuously saying she would die any moment due to her illness. So, she wanted to kill them before she dies, as her husband may not look after them after her demise,” police said.

She was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter