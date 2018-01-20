Woman held for robbing woman at Moinabad

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police arrested a woman who robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000 from an elderly woman sweet corn vendor here on Saturday.

She made the victim drunk and stole the ornaments, police said, adding that she was identified and traced with the help of surveillance cameras. The arrested woman was identified as Chand Bee, 45, a resident of Ghouse Nagar in Chandrayangutta and a native of Mahboobnagar.

According to the police, on Thursday evening, the sweet corn vendor, B Buchamma, 65, came to Moinabad and after selling corn, bought some vegetables and was about to take a bus for her village Kethireddypally.

“Meanwhile, the suspect approached her introducing as one Basha’s daughter and made her sit at a place. She further went to the nearby wine shop and bought liquor. She made the old woman consume it and when she dozed off, the suspect fled with her gold ornaments,” police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked and the police gathered clues from CCTV footage from the surroundings of the crime spot using which Bee was traced. She was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.