Woman held for sending offensive texts in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested a 39-year-old woman for allegedly sending derogatory messages to her husband’s first wife, at Indira Nagar Colony in North Lalaguda on Thursday.

According to the police, V Subashini, who worked for a national news channel, had a love marriage with Venkateshwar Rao in 1999. Back then, Venkateshwar was already married with two children. He started to live separately from his first wife and for the last three years, he worked and lived in Vijayawada.

Last December, Rao’s son from his first wife died. After the funeral, he reunited with her and they started living together in Vijayawada since January. Subashini bore a grudge against the first wife, following which she sent abusive and derogatory text messages to her, the police said.

