Woman immolates self in shelter home in Hyderabad

By Author  |  Published: 7th Jun 2019  3:39 pm
Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman, who was reportedly mentally unstable,  committed suicide by self-immolation at a shelter home in Bahadurpura here on Friday.Sources said the womanidentified as Syeda Saba, a native of  Zaheerabad who was admitted in the shelter home last year, had shown suicidal tendencies for the last few days.

She is suspected to have set ablaze the mattress on which she was sleeping and committed suicide.The shelter home staff informed the Bahadurpura police who are investigating the caseMore details are awaited.