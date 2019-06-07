Woman immolates self in shelter home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman , who was reportedly

,

,

, had shown

tendencies for the last few

Sources said the womanidentified as Syeda Saba, a native of Zaheerabad who was admitted in the shelter home last yearsuicidaldays.

She is suspected to have set ablaze the mattress on which she was sleeping and committed suicide.The shelter home staff informed the Bahadurpura police who are investigating the case. More details are awaited.