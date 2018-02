By | Published: 11:20 am 11:40 am

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar here around 7 am on Friday.

Two men, including a cop who noticed her, rushed to her rescue. They jumped into the lake and brought her out immediately.

“She has been successfully rescued by the two men. She has been taken to the Lake Police station,” officials said.

Police suspect she was depressed over some domestic issue or love affair and attempted suicide. The reasons are being ascertained.