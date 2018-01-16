Woman, kids rescued from suicide at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

By | Published: 6:01 pm 6:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Lake Police rescued a woman and two children from committing suicide in the Hussain Sagar here on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lake Police, the 28-year-old woman, a resident of Banda Maisamma area near the NTR Stadium, came to the lake along with her two sons, aged four years and one year, around 12:30 pm.

“Our patrolling party found her moving suspiciously along the bund. She was crying and taking the kids along towards the Lepakshi spot on Upper Tank Bund. She was stopped and on enquiry, revealed that she wanted to end her life along with her children due to family problems,” police said.

All three of them were taken to the Lake Police station, where Inspector B Dhana Laxmi counseled her and later handed them over to the woman’s husband.