Woman killed after RTC bus hits bike in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:31 am

Hyderabad: A TSRTC bus hit a motorbike killing a woman on the spot and injuring her husband at Kukatpally here on Monday.

Sources said the couple, who is yet to be identified, was traveling from Balanagar towards Kukatpally when the mishap occurred.

The RTC bus driven in a rash and negligent manner hit their bike from behind.

The couple fell on the road resulting in grievous multiple bleeding injuries. More details are awaited.

