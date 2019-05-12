Woman killed as bikes collide in Asifabad

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman belonging to Maharashtra died when two motorcycles collided with each other at Gundaipet village in Koutala mandal on Sunday. Three others also sustained injuries in the mishap.

Koutala Sub-Inspector Anjaneyulu said the woman was identified as Gedam Archana (40), a native of Mulchera in Maharashtra. Archana was riding pillion with her relative Madavi Kiran when the two bikes collided at a curve on the outskirts of the village. She died while being shifted to a hospital. The two were on their way to attend a wedding in Thummidihetti village in Koutala mandal. Two persons on the other bike also sustained injuries. Their condition was said to be stable.

Based on a complaint filed by relatives of the woman, a case was registered against Suraj Channekar, who was riding the other motorcycle.

