Woman killed as truck hits bike in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Adilabad: A woman was killed on the spot when a truck rammed into the two-wheeler in which she and her husband were travelling at Boraj village in Jainath mandal on the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway on Sunday. Her husband escaped with minor injuries.

Jainath Sub-Inspector S Venkanna said the deceased was Garshanala Laxmi (38), wife of Ganganna and native of Bandal Nagpur of Thamsi mandal. The accused drivee is absconding.

Laxmi came under the wheels of the truck and suffered serious injuries resulting in instantaneous death. She and her husband were on their way to visit their daughter in Depaiguda in Jainath.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. Following a complaint lodged by Ganganna, a case was registered against the driver of the vehicle under the Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations have been taken up.

