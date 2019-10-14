Woman killed by husband in Narsingi

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was bludgeoned to death with a boulder by her husband in their house at Hydershakote village of Narsingi here late on Monday.

According to the police, Sridevi, a construction labourer (26) and Kanthaiah (30) a watchman lived in the ground floor of an apartment.

Late in the evening the couple had an argument, following which Kanthaiah grabbed a boulder and hit Sridevi on her head multiple times. She died on the spot. The Narsingi police booked a case of murder and are investigating. Kanthaiah has been taken into custody.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.