Nizamabad: A woman died in a road accident while she was trying to cross National Highway 44 at Devi Tanda of Indialwai mandal on Friday.

Dichpally police rushed to the spot after locals informed them of the accident. They conducted inquiries and shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.

