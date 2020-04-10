Woman kills husband in Medchal

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by his wife allegedly for harassing her and suspecting her fidelity, in Rajabollaram in Medchal on Thursday.

The victim was identified as M Krishna, a construction worker, who stayed with his wife Laxmi in Akbarjapet in Rajabollaram.

According to the police, Krishna who was an alcohol addict was behaving different since the last ten days and picked up frequent fights with Laxmi, suspecting her fidelity.

“Vexed by his behaviour, she strangulated him with a wire while he was fast asleep,” police said. Based on a complaint from Krishna’s younger brother Suresh, the Medchal police booked a case and are investigating. Efforts are on to arrested Laxmi.

